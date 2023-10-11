UMPG signs Fred Again.. to worldwide publishing deal

Universal Music Publishing Group has signed Fred Again.. (Fred Gibson) to an exclusive, worldwide publishing agreement.

Gibson was the BRIT Awards’ youngest ever Producer Of The Year winner. He has amassed 15 billion streams and seven UK No. 1 hits to date.

Gibson has worked with artists including Ed Sheeran, Brian Eno, Travis Scott, Skrillex, Young Thug, J Balvin and Burna Boy. He also co-wrote George Ezra's No. 1 hit Shotgun.

A producer, singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and DJ, Gibson began releasing music under the artist name Fred Again.. (via Atlantic) during the pandemic. He has collaborated with Headie One, Swedish House Mafia, Brian Eno and Four Tet, closed Coachella 2023, and performed at Madison Square Garden and Glastonbury.

He is managed by his brother, Alex Gibson, and as Fred Again.. is co-managed by Goodlife Management.

Jody Gerson, UMPG chairman and CEO, said: “All of us at UMPG are huge fans of Fred. I look forward to all he will accomplish globally as an artist, DJ, writer and producer. Additionally, I’ve been so impressed with Fred and Alex’s commitment to increasing the number of women working in music. They enthusiastically partnered with She Is The Music on our UK mentorship program for female producers and it was a big success.”

Pete Simmons said: “The reason why I wanted to get into A&R was so I could work alongside my favourite artists and songwriters. With Fred, we have both of those things and I am lucky to call him my friend. I have watched the world realise his extraordinary talents as a songwriter, a producer and now an artist, and he’s just warming up.”

In a statement, Fred Gibson and Alex Gibson said: “We are so excited to be working with Universal Music Publishing. Pete Simmons is one of the most exceptional A&Rs in the world, a brilliant creative collaborator and most of all a 12/10 friend. Jody Gerson runs a brilliant company, and we can’t wait to work closely with her and her team.”

In 2022, Fred Gibson, Alex Gibson and Kamille (Camille Purcell) partnered with global nonprofit She Is The Music to launch NextUp, a UK mentorship programme for women producers. The initiative worked to scout and develop the next leading female producers in the UK. Fred Gibson and Kamille provided mentorship, industry advice and guidance.

Fred Again..’s recent tour moved 173,000 tickets globally.