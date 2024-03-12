UMPG signs global deal with Yusuf / Cat Stevens

Universal Music Publishing Group has signed Yusuf / Cat Stevens to an exclusive global administration agreement.

Inducted into both the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame, Yusuf / Cat Stevens has timeless hits including Father And Son, Wild World, The Wind and Morning Has Broken. He has sold more than 100 million records and amassed more than two billion streams to date.

Jody Gerson, chairman & CEO of UMPG, said: “For me personally, Tea For The Tillerman and Teaser And The Firecat stand the test of time. Songs from both albums do what great music is supposed to do – they make us feel deeply. It’s a privilege to be able to work with Yusuf and Yoriyos and the entire UMPG global team to introduce these incredible songs to new generations.”

Yoriyos Adamos, son and manager of Yusuf, added: “This is the first time the publishing catalogue has been united under one roof with the master catalogue since Chris Blackwell’s Island Records years. I was really excited about teaming up with Jody and Mike after our initial discussions. We share a dynamic vision and are all committed to supporting Yusuf’s music and his timeless message of peace.”

Mike McCormack, managing director UMPG UK, said: “Yusuf is one of the greatest British singer-songwriters of his generation, solely writing such ubiquitous songs as Wild World, First Cut Is The Deepest, Father And Son, Moonshadow, Lady D’Arbanville and The Wind, as well as a couple of the best LPs of the ’70s in Tea For The Tillerman and Teaser And The Firecat. Both Jody and I have been fans of his music and songwriting for decades and have been working for many years to bring Yusuf’s catalogue to UMPG UK. In January this year, that dream finally came true.”

Tea For The Tillerman was described as “the best LP we ever released” by legendary Island Records founder Chris Blackwell.

Cat Stevens continued to push musical boundaries with jazz and funk influences on later releases including the electronic LP Izitso, which spawned the 1977 single (Remember The Days Of The) Old Schoolyard.

Yusuf / Cat Stevens’ music has been featured in numerous movies, most famously in the Hal Ashby classic Harold And Maude, the end scene of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 and most recently the key use of The Wind in the Oscar-nominated The Holdovers.

He played the 2023 Glastonbury legends slot to an audience of more than 100,000,

Having stepped away from the mainstream music business to dedicate himself to education and charity, Yusuf made a return in 2006 with the An Other Cup album. He has since recorded a further five albums, including last year’s King Of A Land.

PHOTO: (L-R) Yoriyos Adamos, Yusuf Islam and UMPG UK MD Mike McCormack