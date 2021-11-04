UMPG signs Lionel Richie to global deal

UMPG has signed an exclusive, global publishing agreement with Lionel Richie

The deal includes songs written throughout Richie’s solo career including hits Hello, Lady, Dancing On The Ceiling, All Night Long, and numerous others.

Lionel Richie has sold more than 125 million albums worldwide, six Grammy Awards, an Oscar and a Golden Globe. He’s signed to UMG’s Capitol Records.

In addition to Richie’s extensive catalogue of hits, he co-wrote We Are The World for USA for Africa.

Jody Gerson, chairman and CEO of UMPG, said: “I am thrilled that Lionel Richie has chosen UMPG to take care of his song catalogue. I have known Lionel personally for years and have always wanted to be his publisher. I am so happy the day has finally come. We will be the best publisher Lionel has ever had. My teams around the world couldn’t be more excited to work with his illustrious catalogue of hits spanning many, many decades.”

Lionel Richie said: “Having partnered with Universal Music as a recording artist for almost my entire career, joining the UMPG family as a songwriter feels like coming home. With their outstanding global team, I know my songs are in the best hands and I’m excited for what we can accomplish together.”

CREDIT: Dennis Leupold