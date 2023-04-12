UMPG signs Maggie Rogers to global publishing deal

Universal Music Publishing Group has signed producer, songwriter and recording artist Maggie Rogers to an exclusive, global publishing agreement.

Rogers (Capitol Records/Polydor) first received industry recognition in 2017 with her breakthrough EP, Now That The Light Is Fading.

In 2019, she made a global impact with debut album Heard It In A Past Life, which earned her a Grammy nod for Best New Artist. To date, the album has amassed more than one billion global streams.

Maggie Rogers’ second studio album, Surrender (2022), was co-produced by Grammy-winning UMPG songwriter Kid Harpoon. The LP made No.12 in the US and No.6 in the UK.

In January 2023, Rogers featured on Zach Bryan’s track Dawns, which became the biggest Spotify debut for both artists.

Maggie Rogers said: “I'm so proud to call UMPG my home and can't wait to begin this next chapter of my career alongside so many writers and professionals I respect and admire.”

Jennifer Knoepfle, executive vice president and co-head of A&R at UMPG, said: “Maggie is one of my favourite songwriters, and I have been lucky to work alongside her since the early stages of her incredible career. We are so excited for her next chapter in her new home at UMPG, and she will have the best support for her creative journey.”

Rogers recently embarked on her North American headline Feral Joy Tour, and will be performing throughout the US and Europe throughout 2023.

Photo credit: Zoe Ghertner