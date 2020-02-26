UMPG signs Meghan Trainor, Garth Brooks and Lady Antebellum songwriter Caitlyn Smith to global publishing deal

Universal Music Publishing Nashville has announced that it has entered into an exclusive global publishing agreement with songwriter and artist Caitlyn Smith.

Smith has previously penned the 4x platinum Top 40 No. 1 Like I’m Gonna Lose You by Meghan Trainor featuring John Legend, and cowrote Glasgow for the movie Wild Rose, as well as songs for Garth Brooks, Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flatts and more.

An official press release confirmed that Smith is set to release her new record Supernova on March 13, 2020 via Monument.

Speaking about the signing, Missy Roberts, senior creative director at UMPG Nashville, said: “I had the opportunity to work with Caitlyn years ago. To be reunited with her is a dream come true. She is an immense and timeless global talent. It’s a privilege to have her join the UMPG family.”

Smith added: “I’m so excited for my new partnership with Universal Music Publishing. I have known these lovely folks for years and am honored for the opportunity to work with them. Their passion and drive are unmatched and I’m really looking forward to this next chapter.”

Earlier this month, Taylor Swift signed an exclusive global publishing deal with Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG).

Last week, UMPG launched a new royalty portal to provide the publisher’s songwriters and clients with instant access to real-time earnings and data.

(L-R) Cyndi Forman, Missy Roberts, Caitlyn Smith, Terry Wakefield, Travis Gordon

(Photo: UMPG)