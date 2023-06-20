UMPG signs Niall Horan to global deal

UMPG has signed Niall Horan to an exclusive, worldwide publishing agreement.

The singer-songwriter and former member of One Direction has the No.1 album in the UK with The Show (Capitol), his third solo studio LP. It features co-writes from Grammy-winning UMPG songwriters Jimmy Napes and Tobias Jesso Jr.

UMPG won the Music Publisher category at the Music Week Awards 2023.

Niall Horan said: “It’s my absolute pleasure to sign with UMPG. I have known Mike personally for many years and I’m so happy that I get to work with a man who, firstly, genuinely cares about artistry and the art of writing a song, and secondly knows the world of publishing like no other. [And] to have met the great Jody Gerson, who I’ve known of throughout my career as being a badass publisher… When I felt the love from her and Mike, I wasn’t going anywhere else to be honest.”

Mike McCormack, UMPG UK managing director, said: “I’ve known Niall for years and he has always shown a deep commitment to the art of songwriting. I’m thrilled UMPG has the privilege to represent his past, present and future solo works and support his artistry alongside Harry and Richard from Modest Management. We are especially excited to be celebrating Niall’s fantastic new LP and know he has a bright future ahead.”

Modest Managment’s Harry Magee added: “Mike has been talking to me about Niall since our lockdown bike rides and when the album finally started to come together, it was then very post-lockdown in McCormack's kitchen with some great wine, my phone and the obligatory Bluetooth speaker. He really gets Niall's musicality and singer-songwriter spirit which has reached new levels of maturity on this record. Mike was excited from that day and so this partnership has always been written in the stars!”

PHOTO: (L-R) Niall Horan, Mike McCormack (UMPG), Harry Magee (Modest Management), Richard Griffiths (Modest Management)