UMPG signs rising songwriter and producer Danny L Harle to exclusive global deal

Universal Music Publishing Group has announced that the British producer, songwriter and composer Danny L Harle has been signed to an exclusive, global administration agreement.

Having most recently co-written and co-produced Dua Lipa’s brand new hit Houdini, Harle has been making waves across the industry. Since its release, the song has reached No.2 in the UK and has racked up more than 80 million Spotify streams. Harle also received his first Grammy nomination with long-term collaborator Caroline Polachek on her second album, Desire, I want To Turn Into You, which he co-executively produced.

Harle has also written and produced for global stars such as Charli XCX, Flume, Clairo, Rina Sawayama, PinkPantheress, Lil Uzi Vert, Nile Rodgers, Elton John, Shygirl and many more. He has remixed Ed Sheeran, Perfume Genius, 100 Gecs, among others.

Harle is also a founding member of the London-based PC Music collective. His single, Broken Flowers, was A-listed by BBC Radio 1 and topped the UK Club Chart, and Super Natural featured Carly Rae Jepsen.

In 2021, Harle released Harlecore on Mad Decent, which features collaborations with Hudson Mohawke and Polachek amongst others.

“I was of course impressed by Jody Gerson’s track record but only on meeting her, Jenn Knoepfle and David Gray at Universal Music Publishing was I convinced that I had hit upon that rare thing in the music industry; people who care about music being good as well as successful,” said Harle.

David Gray and Jennifer Knoepfle, UMPG co-heads of A&R, added: “Danny is a rare talent who can work across genres, has great musical taste and a phenomenal rapport with all the artists that work with him. We are so excited to be part of his continued growth as a producer and an artist.”