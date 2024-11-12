UMPG signs singer-songwriter Lusaint to global publishing deal

Universal Music Publishing Group has signed a global deal with Manchester-based singer-songwriter Lusaint.

It follows the release of Lusaint’s debut EP, Self Sabotage, released via Heavenly Fire on September 16, which has so far amassed more than 10 million streams globally.

Secured under Lusaint’s management at Heavenly Fire, the deal sees Lusaint signed to Universal Music Publishing Group France for worldwide representation (excluding the UK), and UMPG UK under an admin deal.

Tom Le Bourhis, head of A&R at Universal Music Publishing France, said: "I am super-excited to start this collaboration with Lusaint whose music and songs are so powerful. Thanks for her trust and to the support of the UK team and Dougie Bruce."

Lusaint was announced as a recipient of the PRS Foundation PPL Momentum Grant earlier this year.

In her first year of releasing original music, Lusaint earned recognition from BBC Radio 1’s Jack Saunders, Sian Eleri, Mollie King, Maia Beth, Victoria Jane and Clara Amfo, while in France her music has been supported on stations including Radio Nova, RTL, Europe 2 and Europe 1. She appeared on the French TV music show Taratata earlier this year.

Lusaint’s track Fool For You cracked the Top 40 of Italy’s national airplay chart. Elton John featured her single Sweet Tooth on his Rocket Hour show.

During 2024, Lusaint has performed at UK festivals including Boardmasters, The Great Escape, Metronome and Neighbourhood, as well as supporting James Blunt, Chris Isaac and Dire Straits across shows in France.

On signing with UMPG, Lusaint said: "Signing to the Universal Music Publishing family is hugely exciting for me and an honour, especially as I have only been releasing my own original music since 2023. Thank you to Dougie and Tom for believing in my project, I am looking forward to working together."

PHOTO: (L-R) Rob Davies (Lusaint management),Tom Le Bourhis (head of A&R, UMPG France), Lusaint, Adam Griffin (Lusaint management), Dougie Bruce (senior A&R director, UMPG)