UMPG signs Spanish-language content provider Univision Network

Universal Music Publishing Group has signed a global publishing administration agreement with Univision Network, the largest provider of Spanish-language content in the US.

Univision's catalogue is part of its programming, which includes telenovelas and series, sports, reality and variety shows, news programming and Spanish-language feature films.

Alexandra Lioutikoff (pictured), president of Latin America and US Latin, UMPG, said: “Univision is home to a vast catalogue of the most iconic themes and songs across the US and Latin America. We are honoured and excited to collaborate with Univision on a new level, and we look forward to building on their legacy.”

Ignacio Meyer, EVP, music and non-scripted entertainment, TelevisaUnivision, said: “Universal Music Publishing Group has been an extraordinary partner for our shows and we are pleased to now work with them on the administration of our proud and growing music catalogue of award-winning copyrights. We are looking forward to strengthening our publishing catalogue by way of this partnership.”

The news follows UMPG's acquisition of the catalogues of Sting and Neil Diamond, earlier this year.