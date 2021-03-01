UMPG signs 'world-class songwriter' Holly Humberstone

UMPG has signed rising singer-songwriter Holly Humberstone to an exclusive, global publishing agreement.

Holly Humberstone finished second in the BBC Sound of 2021 poll, and was last week included on BBC Radio 1’s 2021 Brit List. She also featured on Amazon Music UK’s Ones To Watch 2021 and Vevo Dscvr’s Artists To Watch 2021.

The 21-year-old singer-songwriter’s debut EP, Falling Asleep At The Wheel, has already amassed more than 50 million streams.

Holly Humberstone said: "I’m really excited to join the UMPG family! They’ve been so supportive since the beginning of my journey and I couldn’t ask for a better team.”

Josh Sanger, manager of Deep End/Closer Artists, said: “We are extremely pleased to have found a home in Universal Music Publishing for Holly and her songs. From day one, the team have welcomed us with open arms, great ideas and, most importantly, a true understanding of who Holly is as a songwriter and artist. It’s clear UMPG is a tight-knit family who are focused on one goal, to win for the artist - that really excited us.”

Dani Sawyerr, UMPG A&R manager, said: “Holly is a special talent and we knew from the moment we heard Deep End that we just had to work with her. A world-class songwriter full of ambition and drive, her potential as both an artist and writer has no limits. We’re extremely excited to be working together with Holly and her manager Josh Sanger as she enters the next phase of her creative journey.”

Mike McCormack, UMPG UK MD, said: “One of the brightest, most promising songwriters/artists, Holly is undoubtedly on the horizon of huge, global success. She has the talent and a great team behind her. A special thank you to Jody Gerson for her leadership and support in this deal. Holly has fans throughout the UMPG family, but I would like to especially acknowledge Dani Sawyerr and Dougie Bruce who were big fans of Holly from early on. We are thrilled to be part of Holly’s musical journey and look forward to bringing her music to the world.”

In summer 2021, Humberstone will embark on a UK tour including four sold-out Omeara London shows.