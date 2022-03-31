UMPG UK promotes Dani Sawyerr to A&R director

Universal Music Publishing Group UK has promoted Dani Sawyerr to director of A&R , effective immediately.

Based in London, Sawyerr will continue reporting to Mike McCormack, managing director of UMPG UK.

Sawyerr serves as publishing A&R for UMPG songwriters and artists including Holly Humberstone, S1mba, Shobeatz and Noizu, as well as being A&R link to music publishing partners such as Tap.

Mike McCormack said: “Dani deserves this promotion based on the success he’s had over the past few years. He’s always been a diligent and very selective A&R, only backing what he 100% believes in, and is a respected and well-liked member of the creative team.”

UMPG always puts songwriters first and continues to set the highest standards Dani Sawyerr

Dani Sawyerr said: “It’s been an honour to be part of such an incredible company. UMPG always puts songwriters first and continues to set the highest standards as a leader in the music industry. Thank you to Mike McCormack for his support, and of course to our amazing songwriters who I am very grateful to work with. I am extremely excited for this next chapter.”

Sawyerr joined UMPG in January 2013 and previously served as A&R manager.