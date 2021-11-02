Universal Music Publishing China opens new office in Shanghai

Universal Music Publishing China has announced the opening of its new office in Shanghai.

According to today's announcement, the move "significantly expands UMPG's operations in China ... and reinforces its commitment to development Chinese music industry and artists".

The celebratory opening event held at the new offices was attended by guests including Gao Yunfei, deputy director of publicity department of Shanghai Municipal CPC Committee and director of Shanghai Film Bureau, Mo LiangJin, Jing’an CPC Committee member, and publicity department director and business partners from the worlds of music, technology, gaming, culture and creative.

The event also saw the launch of the Chinese version of UMPG Window, UMPG's international royalty portal for songwriters. UMPG Window provides songwriters with transparent and easy-to-use royalty information, including real-time data, insight and analytics.

Mo LiangJin, Jing’an CPC Committee member and publicity department director, said: “UMPG has always adhered to the commitment of placing ‘songwriters first’, by providing the best services to musicians and bringing the enjoyment of music to audiences.

"UMP’s new office opening is a strong support for Jing'an District to continuously promote the development of a multi-dimensional, high-level cultural and creative industry. Jing'an District is committed to creating an optimal business environment whilst providing thoughtful services to enterprises to support UMP China’s further growth.”

Joe Fang, managing director of UMP China and Hong Kong, said: "About a century ago, a group of modern music companies were born by the shore of Huang Pu River in the great city of Shanghai and made history. Today, we have established a new Shanghai office with the industry’s finest team, top-tier creative space, and ready to serve a new generation of Chinese musicians who are eager to demonstrate their cultural confidence to the world via music.”

Fang continued: “We are confident that UMP China will continue to contribute to the value add of China’s Copyright Industries, a significant part of the State Council’s Outline for Building a Powerful Country with Intellectual Property Rights (2021-2035). I am very grateful for all the incredible support we received from the Shanghai Jing’an government, and incredibly honoured to be part of the new chapter of this great city’s musical history. The seeds of the next generation of Chinese music have been planted in this soil today.”

Andrew Jenkins, president UMPG Asia Pacific, said: “Today is really a great step forward for Universal Music Publishing in China. I know the office will be a creative center of excellence not just for China but for the region and for Universal Music globally. I look forward to our staff working with the best Chinese talent to create songs that will resonate with people all around the world. I’d like to extend my sincere thanks to Mr Wang Hua, for you have helped us enormously in realizing this dream and made us feel incredibly welcomed.”