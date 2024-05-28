Universal Music Publishing China signs international deal with Cheerful Music

Universal Music Publishing China (UMP China) has signed Cheerful Music to an exclusive worldwide publishing deal, excluding mainland China.

Cheerful Music’s catalogue boasts major hits in China including Yi Xiao Jiang Hu (Ke Mu San), which amassed more than 50 billion views on Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok), as well as tracks that claimed the top spots on China's leading streaming services.

Founded in 2019 with its roots in Shenzhen, Cheerful Music has a line-up of Chinese songwriters and artists, including Snow J, Silk Ye, Cindy Dong, KeyKey, Huang Junze C-Jay, He Zhu, Yu Tang, and Reddi.

The company's London office is central to its global strategy, by developing collaboration with international talent such as Erik Frank, Grand Nights, Shell Tenedero, Chloe Rose, JOY and Milan D’Agostini.

Yi Xiao Jiang Hu (Ke Mu San) inspired 15 million user-generated clips on Douyin and increased the global interest in Chinese pop culture. The track conquered the YouTube Shorts video charts in South Korea.

Additionally, Ta Shan He, a hit from 2020, was listed among the Top 10 songs of the year at the third TMEA Tencent Music Entertainment Awards. This track has more than 10 billion views on Douyin.

Snow J, founder and CEO of Cheerful Music, said: “From the outset, our vision has been to create music that resonates worldwide. The launch of our London office in 2023 has been pivotal; it positions us to collaborate directly with international artists and songwriters, and to connect with a diverse global audience. International expansion is intrinsic to our ethos, and I am profoundly confident that our partnership with UMP China – with their expansive network and proven success - will propel our journey of internationalisation even further.”

Grace Gao, vice president, finance and operations of UMP China, said: “Cheerful Music has an adept ability to produce music that resonates with the current trends, crafting hits that enjoy widespread popularity around the globe. It's exciting to engage with a company that not only brings creative vitality but also has the capacity to shape cultural landscapes. We anticipate that by working together, we can further enhance the international allure of their music and continue to create successful outcomes in the global market.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Grace Gao, Vice President, Finance and Operations of UMP China and Snow J, Founder and CEO of Cheerful Music