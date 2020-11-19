Universal Music Publishing Group & Electric Feel Entertainment expand talent partnership

Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) has signed a new deal with Electric Feel Entertainment to launch Electric Feel Publishing Europe.

Led by Lucas Teuchner and Alex Strehl, the agreement will see Electric Feel expand further into the European marketplace.

Electric Feel was founded with a remit to unearth new talent in 2013 by Austin Rosen and works across music and brands. It has worked with a range of musicians including Post Malone, Rich The Kid, Travis Scott, Louis Bell, Frank Dukes, Nick Mira, Andrew Watt, Billy Walsh, Brian Lee, 24KGolnd Iann Dior, Omer Fedi, Blake Slatkin and more.

UMPG chairman and CEO Jody Gerson said: “I am thrilled that we are expanding our global partnership with Austin Rosen and his company Electric Feel. As Austin, Alex and Lucas continue to sign hit songwriters in Europe, the UMPG team looks forward to supporting and developing that talent around the world.”

Austin Rosen said: “We are thrilled to partner with such an impressive group of individuals at UMPG, Two Sides, A Million and DOJO to propel Electric Feel into the European marketplace and continue to expand our global footprint with the launch of Electric Feel Publishing Europe. We look forward to working alongside Thomas and the whole UMPG team to help maximize this vision and bring it to life.”

The new publishing business is powered by Berlin label and management company Two Sides and artist management and creative agency A Million Entertainment, with support from advertising agency DOJO. Its inaugural signings include German rap producers Minor2Go, Palazzo and Jumpa.

Thomas Vidovic, managing director, Universal Music Publishing Germany, and senior vice president, Austria & Switzerland, said: “We are honoured to welcome Lucas, Michi, Alex and the Electric Feel Publishing Europe team to UMPG. With their combined international expertise and creative power, we will identify new talents all across Europe and amplify their vision across the globe.”

Lucas Teuchner said: “We are really looking forward to working with Austin and his team and couldn’t be happier about this collaboration with UMPG. Offering our writers and producers a fast lane into the international market and leaving our mark worldwide has been one of our goals from the beginning. One of our first collaborative projects – 24kGoldn’s No. 1 single Mood - has already proven the power of our joint forces.”

Pictured above (pre-quarantine) L-R (Front): Philippe L’Estrange (A&R manager, EFE Europe), Janine Villforth (producer management & publishing coordinator, EFE Europe), Michi Stockum (CEO, A Million Entertainment), Diana Munoz (senior VP finance & administration, UMPG Germany), Regina Kuhn (head of finance, EFE Europe)

L-R (Back): Thomas Vidovic (managing director UMPG Germany, senior VP Austria and Switzerland), Alex Strehl (international business development EFE US & managing director, EFE Europe), Lucas Teuchner (managing director, EFE Europe), Patrick Pitz (director A&R, UMPG Germany)