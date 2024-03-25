Universal Music Publishing Group names Adriana Ramos as MD of UMPG Brazil

Universal Music Publishing Group has appointed established music executive Adriana Ramos as managing director, UMPG Brazil.

Based in Rio de Janeiro, she will report to Alexandra Lioutikoff, president Latin America & US Latin. Ramos replaces longtime Brazil MD Marcelo Falcao, who has decided to step down from the role.

Alexandra Lioutikoff said: “With tremendous vision and dedication, Adriana has been instrumental to the success of UMPG Brazil and her promotion is much deserved. As we look to the future, I am confident that Adriana will bring enormous value and energy to UMPG Brazil, both furthering our creative strategy and continuing to ensure that our songwriters are treated with the best care in the world.”

Lioutikoff also recognised UMPG Brazil’s outgoing MD, Marcelo Falcao: “I want to thank Marcelo for his leadership and passion over the past three decades. We are grateful for all he has done for our company. Marcelo’s contributions have been fundamental to UMPG Brazil’s success: solidifying our credibility in the market, building a great team of executive talent, and identifying, nurturing and supporting artists and songwriters.”

Ramos joined UMPG in 2013 and most recently served as head of UMPG Brazil’s creative team – A&R and sync. As senior manager, she was responsible for overseeing creative and licensing music operations for advertising, film & TV and games, as well as working closely with the company’s A&R team in building avenues to promote UMPG’s writers.

Ramos has been instrumental in securing syncs for international brand campaigns. Highlights include the use of Disney catalogue song Bibbidi-bobdi-boo for Vivo Mobile, as well as O Canto da Cidade by UMPG singer-songwriter Daniela Mercury in the game Valorant.

Adriana Ramos said: “I am excited to mould the future of Universal Music Publishing Brazil alongside our outstanding team, creating new possibilities for our songwriters and pushing UMP forward as the most innovative, proactive and creative-driven publisher. It is also a historical moment and I’m very proud to extend UMP female leadership to Brazil. I would like to thank Jody Gerson and Alexandra for their trust and support in giving me this opportunity that I take with honour, respect, and commitment to always keep our songwriters first!”

Prior to UMPG, Ramos held positions at the biggest independent Brazilian label, Deck, as well as Warner Music, indie sales & distribution company Microservice and BMG Music. She has been promoted through different areas of the business, including strategic marketing, international and special projects.

Photo credit: Patrícia Di Fiori