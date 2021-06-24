Universal Music Publishing Group signs singer-songwriter Carla Morrison

Carla Morrison has signed a worldwide deal with Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG).

It is the Mexican singer-songwriter's first agreement with a major publisher.

“We are so honoured that Carla has chosen UMPG as her home," said Alexandra Lioutikoff, UMPG president for Latin American And US Latin.

"Her self-confidence and captivating songwriting make her a unique voice in Latin Music and we warmly welcome her to our global family.”

Morrison, who has won a host of Latin Grammy Awards for her 2012 album Déjenme Llorar, said her decision to sign with UMPG came after a close inspection of the international music business.

“As a woman in this industry, I have taken the time to make my decisions based on knowledge and experience," she explained.

"For many years now, I have studied who I'm able to partner with to expand the impact and exposure of my music. Ultimately, Universal Music Publishing felt like the best move for my future and my catalogue. I’m very excited about this new adventure together and look forward to growing with the new songwriters I'll be meeting soon and entire UMPG family I have joined. I’m so excited!"

