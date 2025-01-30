Universal Music Publishing Nashville signs debut album artist Dalton Davis

Universal Music Publishing Nashville has signed country artist and songwriter Dalton Davis to a global publishing agreement.

Davis’ debut album is slated for release in 2025. His second single, Sit Crooked, is approaching half a million streams in just over a month. The third single from the album, Blue Ridge Sky, is set for release on January 31.

Roxy King, senior director, A&R, UMPG Nashville, said: “Dalton’s authenticity, life experience, and charisma come together and create an undeniable star presence that is felt from the moment he steps into a room. He is a rare artist that knows exactly who he is and what he wants to say, and he has the talent to bring that to life through his songwriting.”

Dalton Davis added: "I can’t believe I’m saying this, but as 2025 kicks off, I’m a signed songwriter with UMPG. Growing up admiring legends like Dean Dillon, Nashville always felt like the place I had to be. Now, with Roxy and Troy on my side, it feels like I’ve finally found my home in this city."

Troy Tomlinson, chairman & CEO, UMPG Nashville, said: “Every now and then, a singer/songwriter walks into my office and within five minutes it is so objectively clear that they have the ‘it factor’; with Dalton, it took all of three minutes to know that we had to work with him.”

Davis is represented by WME for touring and managed by Alex Lunt (Type A Management).

PHOTO: Roxy King (UMPG Nashville), Troy Tomlinson (UMPG Nashville), Dalton Davis and Alex Lunt (Type A Management) (credit: Alex Green)