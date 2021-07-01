Universal Music Publishing Nashville signs Morgan Wade

Universal Music Publishing Nashville has signed rising star Morgan Wade to an exclusive, worldwide publishing agreement.

Wade’s first full-length album, Reckless, was released earlier this year. Her current single, Wilder Days, is currently at Country and Americana radio in the US.

Wade will join Ashley McBryde and Jason Isbell on the road this summer, along with playing numerous festivals including Pilgrimage Music Fest and Rock the South.

Zach Lund, director A&R, Universal Music Publishing Nashville, said: “Morgan has a rare mix of authenticity and grit, accompanied with a fresh sound and pop sensibility that blew my mind the first time I heard her music. She truly has no ceiling and the UMPG team is beyond grateful for the opportunity to work with her and join the ride.”

Morgan Wade said: “It feels great to have a songwriting home with so many other artists and writers I admire. Zach and his team truly understand what I’m about, and I feel very supported by UMPG. I’m thrilled to see where we go from here.”