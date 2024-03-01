Universal Music Publishing Nashville signs singer-songwriter Dylan Gossett

Universal Music Publishing Nashville has signed singer-songwriter Dylan Gossett to a global publishing agreement.

Gossett has dropped new single Somewhere Between from his forthcoming EP, Songs In The Gravel, which is set for release on March 22.

Gossett’s debut EP, No Better Time, includes the viral breakout single Coal, which has more than 150 million global streams. Released by EMI in the UK, Coal peaked at No.57 and has sales to date of 136,784 (Official Charts Company).

Gossett recently announced his signing to Big Loud Texas/Mercury Records, in partnership with Range Media Partners.

The 24-year-old Texan singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist has also kicked off his first headline No Better Time tour. The sold-out tour is making stops in London, Dublin, New York, Atlanta, Nashville, Chicago, and more.

Roxy King, director A&R at UMPG Nashville, said: “Dylan Gossett has a natural ability to tell meaningful stories in a unique and poetic way. It caught my ear from the get-go. Meeting Dylan is what sealed the deal. He is a star in every sense of the word. I am thrilled to work alongside Dylan, Range Media Partners, Big Loud Texas, and Mercury Records to help spread Dylan’s words around the world.”

Dylan Gossett added: “From my first meeting with Troy Tomlinson, Roxy King and the UMPG Nashville team, I knew they were the perfect creative partner. They have been passionate supporters of my songs since day one and I could not be more excited to have Roxy and the whole UMPG team in my corner.”

PHOTO: (L-R): Sam Katz (Homebase Management), Roxy King (UMPG Nashville), Dylan Gossett, Federico Morris (Range Media Partners)

Photo Credit: Universal Music Publishing Nashville