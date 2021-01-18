Your site will load in 16 seconds
US band Collective Soul sign deal with Round Hill Music

January 18th 2021 at 2:38PM
Round Hill Music has acquired the back catalogue of the band Collective Soul and a futures agreement with founder, frontman and songwriter Ed Roland.

The group from Atlanta, Georgia, have released 10 studio albums since making their debut in 1994 with Allegations & Things Left Unsaid. Roland also has a project called Sweet Tea Project.

“Collective Soul are staples of American radio," said Josh Gruss, CEO of Round Hill. "I dare someone to travel the US for a week with ears perked up, and not hear one of their songs. I am very happy to have gotten to know Ed personally over the last year."

Roland said: “I’m very excited to be working with Round Hill and for all this partnership will bring. After getting to know Josh Gruss and the Round Hill team, I know that my life’s work - both past and future - is in great hands. I’m looking forward to what we will accomplish together.”

Last month, Round Hill Music raised £33m for its acquisitions warchest, this was in addition to the $282m (£212m) via it gained via an IPO in November.



