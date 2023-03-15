Various Artists and Stellar Songs join forces on music publishing joint venture

Various Artists has announced the launch of a new, joint-venture music publishing company.

Based in London Alternative Songs will be a partnership between the international artist management firm and independent music publisher Stellar Songs.

The new venture will be administered and funded globally by Downtown Music Services, who will also oversee key areas of sync and exploitation.

Various Artists Management, which has offices in London and Los Angeles, was founded by David Bianchi, Nick Ember, John Dawkins and Matt Luxon. Its current roster includes Ashnikko, Tom Grennan, La Roux, Sad Night Dynamite, Yonaka, The Libertines, Supergrass, Cassyette and others.

The company also has an existing music publishing arm, Various Songs, and a specialist songwriter, producer and remixer division, which currently represents: Cenzo Townsend, Martin Eden, Joe Rubel, Glen Roberts, Tom Manning, Damon Minchella, Frank Colucci, Danny Connors, Kingdoms, Rndmbeats , Earl Saga, Jon McClure, Ed Cousens and others.

Stellar Songs is a division of Tim and Danny Music, which was founded by Tim Blacksmith and Danny D. Tim & Danny Music is a global group of companies made up of Delirious Blacksmith Management, Stellar Songs, 45th & 3rd Music, StarRoc & Tim & Danny Records.

David Bianchi, co-founder and CEO of Various Artists, said: “Tim and Danny are very old friends and collaborators; we have worked closely together for over a decade and this a further strengthening of our existing ties. To be able to partner on the launch of Alternative Songs is a joy. By combining our resources, enthusiasm and music industry experience and by working closely with Mike Smith and his team at Downtown we aim to create a unique environment in which songwriters can be creatively and commercially successful.”

Danny D, co-founder of Tim and Danny Music, said: “I’m simply over the moon about this partnership as we all have the same goals, vision and work ethic which has brought us together over the years. I first worked with Mike when I signed my first publishing deal with EMI many moons ago and his all-round success as an executive is something to be admired. I first met David when we signed Charli XCX and it’s been an absolute joy working with him and the whole team since day one. Together we’re all looking to make the experience for our writers a great one topped with success!”

Mike Smith, chief creative officer, Downtown Music, said: “I am delighted to formalise my long-standing relationship with Various Artists and Stellar Songs. I have known Danny D since his days as an artist when we published him at EMI publishing and have always found him to be one of the most creative people in the music business and always with the best interests of the songwriter/artist close to his heart. I’ve also been lucky to work with David Bianchi and his team on many different projects over the years and have always found it to be a rewarding experience; their ability to make things happen in the music industry is second to none.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Nick Ember (Various Artists), David Bianchi (Various Artists), Mike Smith (Downtown Music Services) Danny D (Stellar Songs), John Dawkins (Various Artists), Rebecca Dixon (Various Artists)