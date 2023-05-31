Warner Chappell and Fraser T Smith's 70Hz sign Nath Brooks and The Kode

As part of their joint venture, Warner Chappell Music and Fraser T Smith’s 70Hz Recordings & Publishing have signed singer-songwriter Nath Brooks and writer and producer The Kode.

Nath Brooks began to gain recognition with a series of cover songs, which have received more than 15 million streams, before releasing his debut original single Oh My. The song was chosen as the Track Of The Week on BBC Radio West Midlands and Brooks was later named the station’s Artist Of The Month.

The Kode (Liam Gordon) was a major contributor to Big Zuu's EP, We Will Walk, producing standout tracks Say No and Came From The Block. He’s also worked with Ashley Walters, Geo Jordan, Hrvy, Izzy Bizu, JLS and Tia Carys.

Alongside his wife and manager, Cinta Gordon, The Kode has been helping Brooks develop as an artist and a songwriter in the lead-up to his debut single, Oh My, which came out on Friday (May 26), and his EP Yesterday’s Escapades, which is set for release later in the year.

The joint venture will see the pair benefit from the guidance and mentorship of the Grammy and multi-Ivor Novello award-winning producer Fraser T Smith. Warner Chappell Music will provide access to a team of global experts, and resources to collaborate with writers and artists from around the world.

As soon as I heard their music, I wanted to sign them – they bring so much to the roster Fraser T Smith

Nath Brooks said: “Through working with Liam, my writing and sound has really stepped up a level. We have a great partnership and have some really exciting music coming up which I can’t wait for my fans to hear. It’s also been great working with a legend like Fraser and I’m looking forward to working with the Warner Chappell Music team going forward.”

The Kode said: “Fraser has been mentoring me for a few years, so I’m delighted to make our partnership official by signing with 70Hz. It’s been great working with him on Nath, who is a special talent and someone I’m so happy to support and help grow at this stage of his career.”

Fraser T Smith added: “Nath and Liam are not only a writing and production powerhouse for Nath’s own project, but can also write hits for other artists too. As soon as I heard their music, I wanted to sign them - they bring so much to the roster and we’re all delighted to welcome them into the 70Hz publishing family, alongside the incredible Mysie.”

Amber Davis, SVP and head of A&R, Warner Chappell Music UK, said: “When Fraser gets excited about music or an artist you know it’ll be something special! It’s an exciting time in both Nath and Liam’s careers and we’re here to support them and help them develop as writers.”