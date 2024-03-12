Warner Chappell and Katy Perry's Unsub Publishing sign Debbii Dawson

Warner Chappell Music and Katy Perry's Unsub Publishing have signed an exclusive co-publishing deal with Debbii Dawson.

In 2023, Dawson released her debut EP Learning, including the single Eulogy For Nobody.

Dawson’s debut track, Even If It Kills Me, landed on the cover of Spotify’s Fresh Finds Pop Best of 2023 end of year playlist.

Katy Perry, founder, Unsub Publishing, said: “I couldn’t be more excited to have Unsub partner with the incredibly gifted songwriting talent that is Debbii Dawson. My team and I have fallen in love with Debbii’s ability to fill her songs with a perspective that feels so uniquely her. She’s the type of artist that gives voice to your subconscious. She's a rare find and someone I believe has the brightest of futures ahead of her as an artist, songwriter, and creative force.”

Maura Duval, senior director, A&R, WCM and Jacob Koransky, manager, A&R, WCM, said: “Debbii is a rare treasure. Ever since we first heard her demos from fellow WCM songwriter Gabe Reali, we were sold. Her voice is undeniably unique and her storytelling is both authentic and distinct. We’re excited to help develop such a promising star.”

Debbii Dawson plays the Great Escape festival in Brighton in May.