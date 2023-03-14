Warner Chappell and Lilly Raye Music expand joint venture

Warner Chappell Music and Lilly Raye Music have significantly expanded their joint venture.

Lilly Raye Music, which is based in Stockholm, is the management company and publisher founded by Edward Matthew (pictured).

The company has worked with Warner Chappell to support collaborations between creatives across the Nordics, the UK and the US.

Lilly Raye and Warner Chappell have now signed a creative strategic partnership with Parx Publishing, owned by Tayla Parx, who is also signed as a songwriter to Warner Chappell Music in the US.

Parx Publishing and the JV have already jointly signed four writers – Albin Tengblad, Emelie Walcott, Gustav Landell and Oliver Frid.

In a separate move, the JV has struck a deal with Tommy Brown, the founder of Champagne Therapy Music Group, that will see them jointly develop writers’ careers. The first signing to their joint roster is Pontus Kalm, a writer, singer, mastering engineer and producer who releases his own music as part of the duo Gammal. He has also worked with artists and writers such as A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Afrojack, BTS, Itzy, Le Sserafim, NCT 127 and TXT.

Writers and producers signed by the JV have already worked on No.1 albums in the US, UK and Sweden, including Ariana Grande’s Positions and Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia (The Moonlight Edition). They also secured a UK No.1 with Little Mix’s Sweet Melody.

Additionally, the JV has announced a new deal with Straynané, a Swedish hip-hop producer who has worked with artists including Adel, Aden x Asme, Dree Low and Einár. Straynané’s productions have more than one billion streams in Sweden alone.

The JV is working to build Straynané’s career internationally, and have already put him in rooms with Nova Wav, Tayla Parx and XO’s DannyBoyStyles.

As the companies expand their collaboration, Edward Matthew is also taking up an official position as consultant to Warner Chappell Music, working closely with Lars Karlsson, WCM’s MD of the Nordics, Germany, Switzerland and Austria; Petter Walthinsen, WCM’s head of A&R for the Nordics; Shani Gonzales, WCM’s head of international A&R and UK MD; and Ryan Press, WCM’s president, North America.

Edward Matthew will continue to run Lilly Raye Music jointly with A&R manager Justin Martinez. Matthew, who’s from Boston, got his start in artist management by working with the likes of Jay Sean, Louis Bell and Sebastian Mikael.

Edward Matthew and Justin Martinez said: “Stockholm is a key global hub for songwriting. We’re already helping creatives cross boundaries and we’re set to do even more in the future. We want to thank Lars, Ryan and Shani at Warner Chappell who from day one got our vision of marrying Swedish technical brilliance with the most popping artists out of the US, UK and elsewhere. Now we’re super excited to be collaborating with creative stars such as Tayla Parx and Tommy Brown to find and develop even more new talent.”

Lars Karlsson said: “Eddie and Justin are two brilliant creative execs who came from the US and built a successful business here in Sweden because they understand our culture and music scene. They’re also amazing at connecting talent from the Nordics with some of the most happening artists from around the world. We’re delighted to be writing this new chapter together.”

Guy Moot, CEO and co-chart at Warner Chappell, added: “Eddie and Justin’s approach completely chimes with the global strategy we’re pursuing at Warner Chappell Music. And partnering with Tayla Parx and Tommy Brown to sign new talent is an amazing way of expanding our relationship with Lilly Raye. Our partnership has already yielded chart-topping albums and singles, and I’m sure more will follow.”