Warner Chappell and NetEase launch strategic partnership

NetEase Cloud Music and Warner Chappell Music are launching a new strategic partnership in China.

As a result of the deal, NetEase users will be able to access songs from Warner Chappell’s extensive catalogue and the companies will work together in areas from online karaoke to IP development.

Zoe Wang, regional digital VP, Warner Chappell Music Asia Pacific, said: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to partner with the brilliant team at NetEase Cloud Music. We share a passion for enabling fans to access our amazing songwriters’ music and for creating great experiences that their users will truly value. We hope with Warner Chappell Music catalogue will further accelerate the growth of the digital music business in China with NetEase Cloud Music.”

Ding Bo, VP, NetEase Cloud Music, added: “We are so pleased to be working with Warner Chappell Music, which has such a vast catalogue of songs that are hugely influential in China. We look forward to collaborating with them to create new experiences that’ll engage our highly active online community. That will ensure that Warner Chappell’s songwriters can benefit from the popularity of their work with Chinese music fans.”

The deal sees NetEase Cloud Music obtain permission to use the copyright of 1.3 million music lyrics, including songs from Eric Clapton, George Michael, Green Day, Katy Perry, Madonna, Radiohead and Steve Aoki.