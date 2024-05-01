Warner Chappell and The Core sign joint publishing deal with Hannah McFarland

Warner Chappell Music and The Core Entertainment have signed a joint global publishing deal with Hannah McFarland.

The rising singer-songwriter has opened for country acts such as Kelsea Ballerini, Old Dominion and Travis Tritt, among others.

Last month, McFarland joined Warner Chappell artist/songwriter Zach Bryan onstage in Alabama to perform Kacey Musgraves’ part of their hit, I Remember Everything.

Bryce Sherlow, manager, A&R, Warner Chappell Music Nashville, said: “We are so excited to work with Hannah McFarland and represent her unique talent. Hannah is an incredibly insightful and talented songwriter that has already accomplished numerous major milestones. Her storytelling and emotion drew me to her instantly and I'm looking forward to our journey together."

Kevin “Chief” Zaruk and Simon Tikhman, co-founders and CEOs, The Core Entertainment, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Warner Chappell Music Nashville on an artist like Hannah whose star is so bright already. We’re so excited for what her future holds in Nashville and beyond.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Bryce Sherlow (WCM), Bradley Kind (CORE), Chief Zaruk (The Core), Ben Vaughn (WCM), Simon Tikhman (The Core)