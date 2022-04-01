Warner Chappell and Unknown Music Publishing sign global deal with country singer Sophia Scott

Warner Chappell Music and Unknown Music Publishing have signed a global deal with country songstress Sophia Scott.

The Nashville-based songwriter has penned songs including Side Effects, White Fence, Drink Too Much Wine, and She Ain't Me. She was signed to Empire Nashville in 2021.

She said: “I still remember the very first song I wrote. It was called Cool Coffee Shop. Even as a second grader, I knew exactly what my life would look like and that I was destined to sing and write music – as cheesy as that may sound. After years of pouring my heart and soul into music, I can’t believe that little girl is now a published songwriter. Not only do I get to work with the best publisher in Nashville, but I also get to work with one of my biggest songwriting heroes, Ross Golan. This partnership is a dream come true for me. Thank you to BJ, Ross, Kelley, and everyone at Warner Chappell and Unknown Music for believing in me. I feel so incredibly blessed and can’t wait to begin this new journey."

BJ Hill, VP of A&R and WCM Nashville, added: “I remember the first time I saw Sophia sing her songs at a small songwriters round and how moved I was by the emotion. She has stories to tell in her music that will become a part of our lives. Her voice is pure and amazing. We are very lucky to be working with her, Unknown Music, and her awesome team.”

Ross Golan of Unknown Music Publishing said: "Sophia Scott is one of the most authentic, exciting, and refreshing artists I've ever come across. She shares the attitudes of Loretta Lynn and Linda Ronstadt with a modern twist. It's impossible not to love and respect her musical perspective. I couldn't be more excited to welcome Sophia to the family.”