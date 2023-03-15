Warner Chappell appoints Arica Ng as president, Asia Pacific

Warner Chappell Music has appointed Arica Ng as president, Asia Pacific.

Ng will be based in Hong Kong, and report to Guy Moot, co-chair and CEO of Warner Chappell.

She will be responsible for overseeing WCM’s operations across Asia Pacific, as well as developing and implementing strategies to strengthen the music publisher in the region.

Arica Ng said: “I am absolutely delighted to be leading Warner Chappell Asia Pacific. As a passionate music enthusiast and advocate for diversity, I am excited to steward our talented and dedicated team to amplify the voices of the region's songwriters, providing them with a platform to showcase their incredible talents. Together, we will take Warner Chappell Asia Pacific to new heights and make a meaningful impact on the world through music.”

Guy Moot said: “We are very pleased to welcome Arica to the Warner Chappell family. Her incredible breadth of music and tech expertise coupled with her regional-wide perspective is a real win for us. She will be invaluable as we invest in our global growth and accelerate our drive into the region, fostering greater collaboration between local and international songwriters.”

Carianne Marshall, WCM co-chair and COO, said: “Asia Pacific is a diverse and vibrant region that boasts some of the best songwriters and creators in the world. Arica’s leadership, outstanding experience, and incredible track record will help Warner Chappell and our songwriters achieve tremendous success.”

Arica Ng has close to 20 years of experience in the music and tech industries. She was previously at Meta, as the group’s head of music business development, Asia Pacific, spearheading the launch of music initiatives across the Meta family of apps, including Facebook, Instagram and Oculus in Asia Pacific.

Prior to that, she was Google’s head of music publishing, Asia Pacific, in charge of music publishing partnerships for both YouTube and Google Play Music in the region.

Ng has also held senior roles at Sony Music Entertainment, Nokia and SingTel, looking after their music business strategies, content acquisition plans and marketing functions across Asia.