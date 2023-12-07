Warner Chappell appoints Jessica Entner as VP of creative sync strategy

Warner Chappell Music has appointed Jessica Entner to the newly created role of vice president, creative sync strategy.

Entner will be focused on business development, partnering with key stakeholders to understand songwriters’ creative goals, and working directly with agencies and brands to showcase vital focus areas of the publisher’s catalogue.

Based in Los Angeles, she will report to Warner Chappell’s Keith D’Arcy, SVP, sync and creative services, and work closely with Rich Robinson, EVP, global synchronisation and media original music.

Rich Robinson said: “The media landscape is changing, and the creative needs of our clients in advertising, branding and promotion are changing with it. Jessica is the perfect person to work with both our music partners and our songwriters to navigate these shifts and deepen the strategic relationship between music creators and brands. We’re thrilled to have her on board as we continue to elevate the creative side of our sync business.”

Jessica Entner said: “I’m so excited to be a part of the talented sync team at Warner Chappell and work alongside people who care so deeply about songwriters. As a former WCM writer myself, I know first-hand the current challenges that artists and music creators are facing to diversify their portfolios. There’s a largely untapped opportunity to champion these writers by bringing impactful music solutions to brands and advertisers, and I’m looking forward to the work we’ll do together.”

Entner’s career began at Maverick Publishing in 1999. She also worked as a freelance on-set production manager for agencies including Radical Media, DNA and FM Rocks, supporting the production for music videos like Missy Elliott’s Work It.

In 2003, she transitioned into the world of ad music production and supervision at Elias Arts, and went on to hold executive-level positions at music companies HUM, The Lodge and Massive Music. In 2016, she founded JEM, a music company focused on guiding creative strategy and production for advertising agencies and brands.