Warner Chappell appoints Lisa Li as managing director for China

Warner Chappell Music has appointed Lisa Li as managing director, China.

Lisa Li will be based in Beijing and report to Arica Ng, president, Asia Pacific, Warner Chappell Music.

Li will be responsible for leading WCM’s operations in China, developing strategic plans and collaborating with teams across Asia to strengthen the company’s position in the region.

In addition, Mar Ma has been appointed as director, A&R, China for WCM. Reporting to Li, she will spearhead the development and execution of A&R and creative strategies.

Lisa Li said: “I’m incredibly excited to lead the talented team at Warner Chappell and embark on this new chapter. The music landscape in China is thriving, so this is the perfect time to take on this challenge. Together, we will continue to build upon our success, nurture emerging talent, and forge strategic partnerships that will shape the future of music in our market. I am committed to championing the voices of our songwriters and artists, and I look forward to creating exceptional opportunities for them in this dynamic industry.”

Arica Ng added: “We are delighted to have Lisa on board. With her extensive experience and deep understanding of the Chinese market, we’re confident that she’ll drive our business forward and lead our brilliant team to new heights. Lisa's strategic mindset, leadership skills, and passion for the entertainment industry make her the ideal person to capitalise on the tremendous growth opportunities in China."

Li is an experienced executive from the media and entertainment industry, with 20 years in business development, strategic partnerships and brand management.

Before joining WCM, Li served as the head of business development at Warner Bros. Discovery in China. In this role, she was responsible for the company’s business development efforts, making significant contributions in relation to new business opportunities across different divisions.

Prior to that, Li was country head for Turner and HBO China at WarnerMedia, where she was responsible for growing and monetising HBO and Cartoon Network’s businesses in China. She’s also held senior positions at the China offices of Disney Consumer Products, Disney Interactive and Octagon.

Ma has close to 10 years of experience in the music industry, having worked in A&R at both Warner Music China and Universal Music Publishing China.

“Leading the A&R team in China, she will provide invaluable services and expertise to foster the growth of talented writers in the region,” concluded the statement.

PHOTO: (L-R) Lisa Li and Mar Ma