Warner Chappell appoints Rachel Jacobson as senior vice president of creative sync

Warner Chappell Music has appointed Rachel Jacobson to the newly created role of senior vice president, creative sync.

Reporting to Rich Robinson, WCM’s EVP, global sync and media original music, Jacobson will oversee a new team that’s solely focused on sourcing and developing songwriters for creative opportunities in sync.

As part of this move, Talia Rubino, senior director, creative and international sync, and Margo Dorfman, senior manager, creative sync, will now report directly to Jacobson.

Rich Robinson said: “We’re reimagining our approach to the creative side of sync at Warner Chappell to better align with the rapidly evolving media and streaming landscape. Rachel is deeply engrained in the TV, film, and advertising worlds, with strong ties to the songwriting community, making her the ideal leader to help us recalibrate our creative offerings and double down on writer development for sync. I’m thrilled to have her join us for this new chapter.”

Rachel Jacobson added: “In my mind, music publishing is synonymous with Warner Chappell. I’m incredibly excited to work with a catalogue that has some of the world’s most iconic songs while also getting to partner with some of today’s most exciting songwriters and artists. I’m thrilled to start this new chapter, leading a talented and accomplished team whose work I’ve long admired from afar. Thanks to Carianne [Marshall] and Rich for this fantastic opportunity.”

Based in Los Angeles, Jacobson has been working in creative licensing since 2008. For the past five years, she has served as head of sync and artist relations for the Paris-based Because Music Group.

During her time at Because, she oversaw sync placements for a variety of high-profile advertising, film and TV spots, including a remix of Justice’s Genesis for a final scene in John Wick: Chapter 4; music and choreography from Christine and the Queens’ Tilted in FX’s Better Things; Amadou & Mariam’s Sabali in a worldwide Coca-Cola spot; Fine Young Cannibals’ She Drives Me Crazy in a T-Mobile Superbowl campaign; and a rework of Justice’s Heavy Metal by SebastiAn for Bungie’s Marathon video game reveal.

She also supported artist and songwriter relations, as well as helping to organise writing sessions and camps.

Prior to her work with Because, Jacobson was part of the creative licensing team at Songs Music Publishing and Atlantic Records.

Meanwhile, in a separate announcement, Warner Music Group named Bryan Castellani as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective October 16.

Castellani has spent more than two decades at The Walt Disney Company, most recently serving as CFO for Disney Entertainment & ESPN.

Based in New York, Castellani will report to WMG’s CEO, Robert Kyncl. He succeeds WMG’s long-time CFO Eric Levin, who is staying on to ensure a smooth transition, before retiring in January.

PHOTO: John DuBois