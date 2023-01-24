Warner Chappell appoints Ru Ping Gan vice president of digital for Asia Pacific region

Warner Chappell Music has appointed Ru Ping Gan as vice president of digital, Asia Pacific.

Based in Malaysia, she will report to Natalie Madaj, SVP, global digital.

Ru Ping Gan will oversee Warner Chappell Music Asia Pacific’s digital strategy and commercial operations in the region, including business development.

In addition to working closely with the global digital and WCM Asia leadership team to help shape international policies that support local songwriters, she will also be responsible for driving digital strategic planning initiatives.

Gan joined the company in 2013, and was promoted to become vice president, revenue and deal strategy, Asia Pacific. She has recently played a pivotal role in landing a number of important commercial deals, such as securing projects with Meta, NetEase Music, Spotify, Tencent Music and YouTube.

Ru Ping Gan said: “I couldn’t be more excited about stepping into this role. I am honoured to have this opportunity to further advance Warner Chappell’s Asia Pacific’s digital strategy alongside an incredible team who represent some of the greatest minds in the industry. I also can’t wait to work with existing and new digital partners to enable innovation and unlock exciting opportunities for our songwriters.”

Monica Lee, president, Warner Chappell Music Asia Pacific, said: “Ru Ping has consistently demonstrated the value that she brings to Warner Chappell Music, making great contributions through her work supporting and negotiating key agreements in Asia Pacific over the past. She brings an entrepreneurial orientation as well as an incredible wealth of experience to this role. I am confident her deep knowledge of the field will magnify our efforts in helping our songwriters create new opportunities for success across the region.”

Natalie Madaj added: “I am pleased that Ru Ging is stepping into this important role. She is a brilliant executive who has a deep understanding of Asia Pacific’s digital landscape, and has built a successful team that is committed to our songwriters. Warner Chappell Music has taken big steps to expand our footprint in Asia Pacific over the last few years, and I am excited about the contribution Ru Ping will make to the continued growth of our digital business in the region.”