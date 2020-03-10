Warner Chappell appoints Sam Lowe to senior A&R role

Ministry Of Sound exec Sam Lowe has switched to the publishing sector with a senior A&R position at Warner Chappell UK.

As revealed in the latest issue of Music Week, Lowe has started in his new role as senior international A&R manager. He reports to Amber Davis, head of A&R at Warner Chappell UK.

Lowe spent eight years at Ministry Of Sound – while it was an indie and then as part of Sony Music – as an A&R for the leading dance label.

He signed, developed and worked with key dance acts including Amine Edge & Dance, Diplo, DJ Fresh, Duke Dumont, Format B, KDA, Marshmello, MJ Cole, MK, Oliver Dollar, Riton and TCTS.

“I've been heavily involved in dance music for my entire career,” said Lowe. “The way I want to operate as a publisher is to very much be hands on and involved in the process of making records. I come from a production background, so I understand the process of making a record from its conception to it being mastered.

“I’ve spent my career having ideas and taking them to producers, not just finding finished articles. When I started speaking to Amber, She was very interested in how involved in that process I’ve been. I’m really excited about the challenge.”

Lowe’s recent signing Ride It, by Regard, peaked at No.2 in the UK. It has more than 330 million Spotify streams.

I’m really excited to work with Guy and Carianne and the new culture they’re building at Warner Chappell Sam Lowe

While at Ministry of Sound, Lowe commissioned the large majority of the label’s remix output. He started his career running club nights as well as working as a producer.

Warner Chappell CEO/co-chair Guy Moot and COO/co-chair Carianne Marshall have recently spoken to Music Week about the new era at the publisher, including US ambitions for Dave and Stormzy.

“I’m really excited to work with Guy and Carianne and the new culture they’re building at Warner Chappell,” said Lowe.

Alongside Amber Davis and Sam Lowe, the UK A&R team at Warner Chappell includes Paul Smith, VP, A&R and international songwriters; Darryl Parkinson, A&R manager; Saul Fitton, A&R manager; George Baker, A&R scout; Daniel Horsfield, international creative coordination manager; Charlie Small, A&R assistant and studio coordinator; and Susie Woodbridge, A&R assistant.

To read the full interview with Amber Davis and Sam Lowe pick up the latest issue of Music Week - or subscribers can click here.

To subscribe and never miss a big industry story, click here.