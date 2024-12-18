Warner Chappell Benelux signs Australian DJ Cyril

Warner Chappell Music Benelux has signed Australian DJ Cyril.

Cyril Riley emerged in 2023 with Stumblin’ In, which has almost 570 million audio streams to date, as well as peaking in the Top 5 of the global Shazam charts and the Top 3 of airplay charts in 15 different countries.

Cyril continued his momentum this year with the release of a remix of Disturbed’s Sound Of Silence. The track has been used in almost nine million video creations, attracted more than 12.6 billion short form views, and has more than 350 million audio streams.

He currently has 18.7 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Niels Walboomers, president, records and publishing, Benelux, Warner Music Group, said: “We’re incredibly excited to be working with Cyril. His rapid growth over the past couple of years demonstrates his ability to create great music that connects with audiences the world over. We’re looking forward to helping continue this growth together!”

Cyril added: “As an artist, it’s important for me to choose partners who match my creative vision and enable my growth. In Warner Chappell Benelux I’ve got both, and I’m excited about what’s to come.”

The DJ completed his first North American headline tour in 2024, in addition to appearances at Amsterdam Dance Event and in support of Jonas Blue on a European tour.

He has been awarded Best Dance Record and Song Of The Year at the ARIAs, and Artist Of The Year at the Australian TikTok Awards.

PHOTO: (L-R) Anita Barisic, Oscar Ombach, Cyril, Niels Walboomers, Lekeisha Irion, Luca Sarsanszky