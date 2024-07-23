Warner Chappell forms publishing partnership with Salaam Remi's Analog Metaverse

Warner Chappell Music has formed a new publishing partnership with Analog Metaverse.

The boutique rights management company and music publisher was founded by Grammy-winning record producer and music executive Salaam Remi.

As part of the deal, WCM will jointly administer the majority of the company’s music catalogue, including the works of Remi himself, as well as artists, songwriters and producers like Dennis Brown, Don Blackman, Bobby “Digital” Dixon and Terri Walker.

Spanning decades and genres, the Analog Metaverse catalogue features more than 2,000 songs, including classics and contemporary hits like Girl on Fire by Alicia Keys, Money In My Pocket by Dennis Brown, All I Want Is You by Miguel and J Cole, Revolution by Dennis Brown, Fu-Gee-La by the Fugees, and Here Comes the Hotstepper by Ini Kamoze.

The catalogue also includes the Ivor Novello Award-winning song Stronger Than Me by Amy Winehouse, and Remi’s eight other co-writes with Amy Winehouse, the most co-writes of any other collaborator.

Salaam Remi said: “Having the benefit of being a songwriter and publisher myself, I fully understand the importance of having partners who not only appreciate the wonderful creations of the icons from the last few generations but also can help us carry them into the future. My Analog Metaverse team – Kwame [Kandekore, head of legal and business affairs], Josephine [Westphal, vice president of royalties and administration], and I – recognise how valuable partners like Guy Moot and the entire Warner Chappell team are in shepherding these classics to new audiences.”

Gut Moot, WCM co-chair/CEO, said: “I’ve personally known Salaam for more than three decades, and it’s such an honour to be entrusted to shepherd not only his own life’s work, but that of legends like Dennis Brown. Carianne [Marshall, WCM co-chair/COO] and I are very intentional about the catalogues we work with and really think about how we can grow and tend to them, both today and for the years to come. There’s a lot of synergy between our approach and Analog Metaverse’s mission, and it's great to be joining forces to help writers and their estates realise their full potential.”