Warner Chappell hires Catalina Santa Pena as Colombia MD

Warner Chappell Music has hired Catalina Santa Peña as the new MD for WCM Colombia.

Santa Peña will lead the company’s operations for the territory and report to Gustavo Menéndez, president, US Latin & Latin America, Warner Chappell Music.

In her new role, she will oversee WCM Colombia’s rapidly growing roster, which includes Juan Pablo Vega, Santiago Cruz, Lalo Ebratt, Piso 21, Vicente García, Yera and TIMØ.

Peña will be key in helping expand the team, while also championing local songwriters and global superstars.

She replaces Daniel Mora, who was recently named as the new managing director of Warner Music Andes.

Gustavo Menéndez said: “As I’ve gotten to know Catalina over the years, I’ve seen the many hats she’s worn, from being an attorney and author, to becoming one of the industry’s most respected leaders. Catalina knows the artistic side of the business and her heart is always in the right place, defending songwriters and the creative community. That’s the passion we like to see, and the perfect fit for our team and the philosophy we stand by. We couldn’t be more thrilled to have her joining us and continuing our work and expanding our growth.”

WCM co-chair and CEO Guy Moot and co-chair and COO Carianne Marshall added: “The amount of talent and creativity coming out of Colombia is truly remarkable, and we’re delighted to see Catalina take the reins and oversee this market at such a pivotal moment for Latin music.”

Santa Peña said: “I am very excited for this new opportunity and to continue my journey of empowering musicians and composers, who are the backbone of this wonderful industry of ours.”

In 2019, she founded The Artist’s Attorney, where she worked with artists including Karol G, J Balvin, Piso 21 and more. She also partnered with major companies like Black Koi, Cinq Music, La Industria Inc and Elephanta Music, amongst others.

In 2020, she published a book, Industria Musical Para Artistas, Music Business Para Todos (Music Industry for Artists, Music Business for Everyone).

Throughout her career, she has also held roles at the Colombian Copyright office, Sony Music (Andean region), SAYCO and the Ministry of Culture in Public Performances Law in Colombia.