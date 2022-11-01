Warner Chappell Korea extends deal with 153/Joombas Publishing covering BTS, NCT Dream and Monsta X

Warner Chappell Music Korea has extended its worldwide publishing agreement with 153/Joombas Publishing, one of the top independent music publishing companies in Korea.

The new agreement continues a partnership dating back to 2018, and covers 153/Joombas Publishing’s entire catalogue, including songs written for K-Pop stars such as Aespa, BTS, Exo, (G)I-dle, Got7, Itzy, IU, Lim Young-woong, Monsta X, NCT Dream, Red Velvet, Seventeen, Stray Kids and Taeyeon.

With a roster of nearly 100 writers, 153/Joombas Publishing has made significant contributions to the expansion of K-Pop in the global market. The company was founded by Hyuk Shin (pictured), a South Korean record producer.

Shin created the RIAA-certified triple platinum song One Less Lonely Girl for Justin Bieber, and masterminded Exo’s breakthrough single Growl. Hyuk Shin also discovered Blackbear in Atlanta before he was a household name, and launched the career of Dean by executive producing his albums.

This partnership has enabled us to access a global network of creatives Hyuk Shin

Since its inception, 153/Joombas Publishing has earned nine No.1 domestic chart debuts and multiple No.1 entries on the Billboard World Album Chart.

Hyuk Shin said: “153/Joombas Publishing and our talented roster of writers can’t wait to join forces with our friends at Warner Chappell Music Korea again. This partnership has enabled us to access a global network of creatives, as well as services that have effectively enhanced our resources and grown our reach. We are very excited about this new deal and can’t wait to celebrate many more successes together.”

Brian Jenkins, Vice President of business development, Asia Pacific for Warner Chappell Music, said: “Over the last several years, 153/Joombas Publishing has been our key music publishing partner in South Korea. Utilising our worldwide network and resources, we have introduced their music to many new fans from around the world. We are delighted that we have renewed our collaboration. With our shared vision, I know that we’ll accomplish great things together and put more K-pop songs on the map.”

CJ Kim, general manager of Warner Chappell Music Korea, said: “Warner Chappell Music is home to a vast catalogue of iconic K-pop songs. Joining forces with 153/Joombas Publishing again will further strengthen and solidify our position as a leader in K-pop music. We are pleased to elevate our alliance to a new level, and can’t wait to take their incredible songwriters with us on our journey as we continue to maximise the opportunities and value for K-pop music in unprecedented ways.”