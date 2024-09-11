Warner Chappell makes key appointments in Europe including Jost Kaiser as head of A&R dance international

Warner Chappell Music has made key appointments to its European A&R team, with two promotions in its Nordics division and a new appointment in Germany.

In the Nordics, Marion Skogseth has been named A&R manager, and Leslie Tay has taken up the role of senior A&R manager. Jost Kaiser has returned to the company in the role of head of A&R dance international.

Skogseth will report into Petter Walther Walthinsen, head of A&R Norway, while Tay will report into Lars Karlsson, managing director, WCM Scandinavia. Kaiser will report into Natascha Augustin, managing director, WCM Germany and Shani Gonzales in her role as head of international A&R.

Tay is based in Sweden and has been with WCM since 2022. He was nominated as A&R Publisher of the Year at the MMF Sweden Awards this year. Tay has been an integral part of the team’s signing of artists and songwriters including Bolaget and Monza, as well as being part of the team’s joint venture with Lilly Raye Music, which supports collaborations between creatives across the Nordics, Asia, the UK and the US.

Leslie Tay

Based in Norway, Skogseth has been with the WCM A&R team since early 2021, after interning with the company for a year. During her time at the company, she has been part of signing and working with many artists and songwriters, including Moyka and Skaar, as well as the recent signing of local producer Andreas Bache Wiig, who holds the record for the most streamed song within 24 hours on Spotify in Norway for Ramón’s song Ok, Jeg Lover.

Marion Skogseth

Working out of the Berlin office, Kaiser has re-joined WCM Germany after having been part of the team previously from 2020 to 2022. Kaiser began his journey at WCM as an A&R intern, advancing to the position of A&R manager.

He was part of notable signings at WCM including Ayliva and Bipolar (Sira and Southstar). In 2022, Kaiser joined Stefan Dabruck Management as senior creative & repertoire manager, where he played a pivotal role in the careers of dance artists such as Bennett, Hugel, Marten Lou and Robin Schulz.

Leslie Tay said: “I love that I get to work alongside our amazing songwriters, and looking to the future, I am excited to help shape what is yet to come. I am proud to be part of such a talented and creative team and I’m looking forward to what we can achieve next.”

Marion Skogseth said: “My time so far at Warner Chappell has been great and I am really passionate about the artists and songwriters I get to work with. We have some important deals and tracks coming up, so I am super happy about the road ahead!”

Jost Kaiser said: “I am thrilled to be back at Warner Chappell Music at such a transformative time for dance music. I am eager to find new talent, push creative boundaries, and create opportunities for our incredible roster of songwriters and producers worldwide. Dance music has immense global potential and I look forward to working with the great team at Warner Chappell during these dynamic times.”

Guy Moot and Carianne Marshall, co-chairs of Warner Chappell Music, said: “Marion and Leslie are brilliant members of the team, and we are really happy to have Jost returning to us. We’re delighted to be strengthening our A&R teams in such an exciting time for music across Europe and for us as a company at Warner Chappell Music.”