Warner Chappell Music announces licensing deal with short-form video platform Kuaishou

Warner Chappell Music (WCM) and China-based content and social platform Kuaishou have agreed a new licensing agreement to make WCM’s music catalogue available on Kuaishou products in markets around the world.

Kuaishou recently hit more than 180 million monthly active users outside of China, with Kwai in Latin America and MENA and SnackVideo in South and South East Asia becoming some of the most popular apps in these regions. Under the deal, Warner Chappell’s music will be available for use on these platforms.

Warner Chappell Music senior vice president of global digital, Natalie Madaj, said: “As the digital ecosystem continues to evolve in exciting new ways, social-sharing apps like Kuaishou are changing how people experience and discover music around the world. We’re very proud to be partnering with the team to bring our catalogue of songs to Kuaishou’s engaged userbase and talented music creators.”

Kuaishou's head of overseas partnership and communications, Calvin Liu, added: “We’re always looking to partner with innovative music companies and this deal with Warner Chappell will give our millions of users access to new music to express themselves across our Kuaishou platforms.”

Earlier this year, Kuaishou signed a global licensing agreemnent with streaming royalty collection platform AMRA.

