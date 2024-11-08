Warner Chappell Music Benelux appoints Lekeisha Irion as head of A&R

Lekeisha Irion has been appointed as head of A&R at Warner Chappell Music (WCM) Benelux.

She will be based in the company’s Amsterdam headquarters and report to Niels Walboomers, president, records and publishing, Benelux, WMG.

Irion joined the publisher at the start of last year as an A&R manager, focusing on Dutch pop and hip-hop. She works closely with the likes of Antoon, Bankzitters, Brahim Fouradi, Julian Vahle, Paul Sinha, Renske te Buck, Reverse, Roxy Dekker and Trobi.

Irion played a pivotal role in helping Roxy Dekker land four No.1s in the Netherlands in 2024 and an Edison Award for Best Newcomer. One of those hits, Sugardaddy, has 100% of its song credits attributed to WCM songwriters – Beer Petrie, Julian Vahle and Renske te Buck – all signed by Irion.

Irion takes a collaborative approach with the recorded music team at Warner Music Benelux. It has led to several artists and songwriters, including Antoon and Roxy Dekker, signing both publishing and recording deals with WMG.

Lekeisha is an amazing asset to our global network of A&Rs Shani Gonzales

Lekeisha Irion said: “I’m delighted that Niels has placed his trust in me with this promotion. We’ve got some ambitious plans for our songwriters and the business over the next year, and I can’t wait to get to work. The Benelux has always been a fusion of cultures and that means it’s one of the most exciting places in the world for new music. It’s a privilege to be a part of this exhilarating market.”

Niels Walboomers said: “Lekeisha is a brilliant A&R executive who has proved herself super early in her career. I’m delighted to give her this opportunity to take her career to the next level and I know that she’ll continue to deliver for our songwriters.”

Shani Gonzales, head of international A&R and MD of WCM UK, said: “Lekeisha is an amazing asset to our global network of A&Rs. She understands how genres and scenes are evolving in different markets and spots the opportunities for her writers to jump into collabs. I’m so pleased her hard work is being recognised, and as a young female executive, she is one to watch for the future.”