Warner Chappell Music France extends partnership with "exceptionally talented" Orelsan and Skread

Orelsan and Skread, two of France’s biggest stars, have signed new worldwide deals with Warner Chappell Music France.

The hugely successful artists, songwriters and producers Orelsan and Skread – two long-term collaborators who also work separately with other artists – have also signed their companies Strong Ninja and 7th Magnitude as part of the extension.

Orelsan’s fourth solo studio album, Civilisation, was the best-selling album in France in both 2021 and 2022, enjoying the biggest week one sales for any French rap album and becoming the fastest to achieve a platinum certification.

The star has sold more than 2.5 million albums in total, and received 12 Victoires de la Musique awards. In addition to his solo work, Orelsan has also collaborated with other hugely successful artists including Cordae, Damso, Major Lazer, Nekfeu, Ninho, Stromae and The Neptunes.

Hailed as a “a complete and transversal artist”, Orelsan is also an actor, director and screenwriter and has co-created and developed the clothing brand Avnier. In 2022, he was named a Chevalier Des Arts Et Des Lettres by the French Ministry Of Culture, in recognition of his endeavours in the artistic world.

Orelsan and Skread are creative powerhouses whose songs have helped shape modern French culture Matthieu Tessier, Warner Chappell France

Also signing to Warner Chappel Music France, Skread has produced almost the entirety of Orelsan’s discography, but has also collaborated with other major French artists, such as Gazo, Ninho and Tiakola, as well as international stars such as Burna Boy and J. Balvin. His work on Burna Boy’s latest albums have earned him two Grammy nominations. Last week Skread earned an ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Award for Most Performed R&B/Hip-Hop & Rap Songs of 2023 with Sittin’ On Top Of The World, which he composed.

Skread first signed with Warner Chappell Music 18 years ago, and shortly afterwards brought Orelsan to the publisher when he was still a promising young artist.

Speaking about the deal, Skread said: “Orelsan and I have been friends and collaborators for more than 20 years. I’ve worked with the Warner Chappell team for almost as long, and I’ve always valued their support. That’s why I’m delighted they will continue to support us as we work on some new exciting projects.”

Matthieu Tessier, MD, Warner Chappell France, added: “It’s with immense pride that I can announce we’ve signed new deals with these exceptionally talented artists. Orelsan and Skread are creative powerhouses whose songs have helped shape modern French culture and will still resonate decades from now. They are among the most significant lyricists of their generation, never flinching from addressing the serious issues of the day, but also using their trademark humour to engage a mass audience.”

Earlier this year, award-winning Canadian pianist, composer and songwriter, Tony Ann, signed a worldwide co-publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music and independent French music company Junzi Arts.

(Picture L-R): Nathalie Monnet (head of legal WCMF), Matthieu Tessier (MD WCMF), Orelsan, Skread, Valentin Zucca (senior A&R WCMF), Anne Cibron (Orelsan and Skread manager), Abdoulaye "Ablaye" Doucouré (Skread business partner, co-founder of 7th Magnitude)