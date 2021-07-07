Warner Chappell Music Italy MD Roberto Razzini steps down after 19 years

Warner Chappell Music Italy MD Roberto Razzini is to step down.

Razzini has been in charge at the Italian operation for 19 years. He will leave the publisher next month after handling the transition process.

Razzini joined Warner Chappell in 1990 as product manager and became head of international in 1993. He was promoted to editorial director in 1996, before becoming MD in 2002.

Staff were informed in a memo from CEO/co-chair Guy Moot and COO/co-chair Carianne Marshall, which has been obtained by Music Week.

“Roberto has been integral to building and maintaining our dominant market share in Italy,” said Moot and Marshall. “He’s supported a plethora of local talent, from Grammy-nominated Laura Pausini, rap superstars Tha Supreme and Lazza, to hitmakers Giulia Ananìa, Annalisa Scarrone, as well as top producer Sick Luke.

“Roberto, again, thank you so much for everything you’ve done for the Warner Chappell family over the last 31 years!"