Warner Chappell Music Italy ups Luca Gentili to VP, operations & industry relations

Luca Gentili has been promoted into the new role of vice president, operations and industry relations at Warner Chappell Music Italy.

In this new role, Gentili will continue to be based in Milan and report directly to Santiago Menéndez-Pidal, president, southern Europe, Warner Chappell Music.

He will be Warner Chappell Music’s main point of contact with Società Italiana degli Autori ed Editori (SIAE), the Italian collection society, with a brief to help it further drive efficiency and transparency on behalf of Warner Chappell Music’s songwriters.

Gentili said: “I’m honoured to be asked to step up into this new role and I’d like to thank Santi Menéndez-Pidal and Guy Moot for this opportunity to advance the cause of our songwriters and to all my colleagues in Milan for their support. I look forward to working with SIAE to help further improve its operations as the Italian economy continues to reopen after the pandemic.”

Menéndez-Pidal added: “It’s great news for our songwriters that Luca is stepping into this expanded role. He’s been with us for almost 15 years and has a strong track record of delivery. He also has strong contacts with the team at SIAE and I know that he’ll work collaboratively with them to help drive growth of performance rights revenue, which is so important to so many of our writers.”

Gentili joined Warner Chappell Music in 2008, serving as first administrative director and then finance director, covering the company’s operations in Italy and Greece. He also sits on the board of directors at the Federazione Editori Musicali (FEM), which represents Italian music publishers and authors.