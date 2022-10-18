Warner Chappell Music launches podcast on the Great American Songbook

Warner Chappell Music has announced the launch of a new podcast series, Setting The Standard: Stories From The Great American Songbook.

The series, produced in partnership with Bang/Audiation, will chronicle the lives and legacies of eight songwriters and composers, making a tapestry of Amercan cultural history for songwriters, historians, musicians, artists and fans.

Launching on October 25, Setting The Standard will feature eight episodes – each on a different legendary songwriter – starting with film composer Harry Warren. Additional episodes will feature Cole Porter, George and Ira Gershwin, Jule Styne, and more.

Using historical sources and new discussions with scholars, critics, artists, and family members, the podcast will explore their lives through their songs. It will also feature interviews from musicians including Billy Corgan and Michael Feinstein, and hitmakers such as Justin Tranter.

WCM senior vice president of creative services, Ashley Winton, said: “We’re launching Setting The Standard to give a voice to the creative minds behind many of the Great American Songbook’s most influential standards, songs, and showtunes. Through original content, interviews, and more, we hope to provide an authentic look at one of the most transformative eras in music history.”

WCM co-chair and CEO Guy Moot and co-chair and COO Carianne Marshall added: “We’re seeing a resurgence of catalogue songs resonating with new audiences around the world. This podcast spotlights the depth and breadth of some of the incredible legacy writers in our own catalogue, and we’re thrilled to bring listeners and fans along with us on this journey.”

Justin Tranter added: “To see Warner Chappell shining a bright light on all these iconic songwriters for us to listen to, learn about and worship is beautiful. Having the opportunity to geek out over Cole Porter, such a legendary songwriter who has also become a queer icon, is a dream come true.”

Setting The Standard will be hosted by Joe Levy, with support from the GRAMMY Museum and The Great American Songbook Foundation.