Warner Chappell Music names Jen Savitzky vice president of finance, North America

Jen Savitzky has been appointed vice president of finance, North America, for Warner Chappell Music.

In this role, she will serve as a partner and advisor to the music publisher’s North American team, overseeing all finance and accounting operations and helping drive strategic planning initiatives. She will report to WCM’s EVP and Global CFO, David Woirhaye.

Savitzky was most recently at Activision Blizzard, where she managed global revenue accounting execution. Prior to that she was with Warner Music Group, where she led all aspects of general and royalty accounting for Rhino Records.

Savitzky said: “I’m thrilled to be at Warner Chappell and a part of the Warner Music Group family again. I’ve always been passionate about music and especially songwriters, and it’s exciting to be joining now when the company is experiencing such rapid growth. I’ll be focused on enhancing partnerships between the North American finance team and departments across the business. I’m very much looking forward to leveraging my prior experience to see what we can accomplish together.”

Woirhaye added: “I had the opportunity to work closely with Jen while at Warner Recorded Music where she excelled across a number of roles, and I’m very proud and excited to be working with her again at Warner Chappell. She’s a talented and proven finance leader with experience across music publishing, recorded music and entertainment, and she will be instrumental in helping us achieve and execute our ambitious goals for this year and beyond.”