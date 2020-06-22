Warner Chappell Music opens new Shanghai office

Warner Chappell Music has announced the opening of a new Shanghai office - its second base in mainland China.

The move marks the latest stage of the publisher's expansion in the market, which is one of the fastest-growing in the world.

Monica Lee (pictured), president of Warner Chappell Music Asia, said: “Shanghai has an incredible music scene and many songwriters move here from across China to pursue their careers. The city is also home to many of China’s advertising, brand and entertainment businesses, so it’s the logical place to open our new office that’ll complement our existing presence in Beijing.”

We're looking forward to better connecting local songwriters and brands with our global network Guy Moot & Carianne Marshall Warner Chappell Music

Guy Moot, co-chair & CEO, and Carianne Marshall, co-chair & COO, of Warner Chappell Music, added: “We’re committed to growing the presence of Warner Chappell Music in Asia, and our new office in Shanghai is a significant milestone on that journey. There are so many exciting publishing opportunities in China, and we’re looking forward to better connecting local songwriters and brands with our global network.”

The company said that large numbers of fans in China subscribe to digital services such as KuGou, KuWo, NetEase Cloud Music and QQ Music, many of which drive significant revenue from karaoke and livestreaming services that primarily utilise publishing rights.

Warner Chappell Music struck a deal with NetEase Cloud Music in May, as part of its expansion strategy in Greater China. The publisher has also added several of top local writers and artists to its roster, including Mandarin pop star A-Lin earlier this year.

* To make sure you can access Music Week wherever you are, sign up to our digital issue by clicking here.