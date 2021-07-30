Warner Chappell Music opens Vietnam office

Warner Chappell Music has further expanding its presence in Asia by opening its first office in Vietnam.

With the new Ho Chi Minh City base, the publisher aims to enhance the local music scene while helping Vietnamese composers and songwriters connect with writers and artists around the world.

Talent will be offered creative resources, as well as sync licensing and administration and other services.

Jacqueline Chong (pictured), head of ASEAN, Warner Chappell Music, said: “A revolution is taking place in Vietnam’s music scene. Local songs are starting to capture the attention of audiences internationally. We’ve been planning this expansion for a while now, and we’re so thrilled that the time has finally come to officially open our doors in Vietnam. We hope this office will be a big step forward in helping Vietnam make its mark on the global music industry.”

Marketing executive Vince Kobler has been appointed as general manager, Vietnam.

A serial entrepreneur, Kobler has built and sold a variety of companies – including EmporioAsia, one of the first leading independent digital marketing agencies in China, which was later acquired by Publicis Groupe. He has also previously held senior leadership roles at Hard Rock Hotels International and Leo Burnett.

“We are so delighted to have Vince join us," said Chong. "He’s a brilliant commercial leader with vast professional experience to help lead us through this exciting new journey.”

This is a historic moment for the local music industry which is just getting started here Vince Kobler, Warner Chappell

Kobler added: “I am very excited by the opportunity to steer Warner Chappell Music’s efforts in Vietnam. This is a historic moment for the local music industry which is just getting started here. Our expertise and reach will help propel Vietnamese artists, composers and songwriters to new heights and empower more of them to turn their passion into a profession.”

Vietnam has a population of close to 100 million, over half being millennials who grew up in the digital economy.

Monica Lee, president, Warner Chappell Music Asia Pacific, added: “We’re committed to investing in Vietnam to support its creative community and wider economy. This expansion is part of our vision to increase our presence across Asia, enabling us to provide best-in-class services to songwriters across the region and further develop its music sector.”

Warner Chappell opened a Shanghai office, its second in mainland China, last year.