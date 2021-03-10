Warner Chappell Music promotes Micki Stern to key sync role

Warner Chappell Music has promoted Micki Stern to senior vice president, clearance and sync licensing.

In what is a key hire in the publihser’s sync team, Stern will focus on finding new opportunities for songwriters at all stages of their careers. She will continue to report to Rich Robinson, EVP and global synchronisation leader, as well as work closely with Pat Woods, SVP of licensing.

Rich Robinson said: “Micki brings with her a wealth of experience and strong relationships from the music supervision world. In less than two years, she’s already accomplished so much and continues to bring invaluable insights on the market, current trends, and the challenges that our clients face. I’m very excited to see what she does next in her new role.”

Micki Stern said: “I’ve spent my career working closely with music supervisors and studio partners to find exciting new ways to place songs ranging from contemporary hits to hidden gems. I’m very grateful to Rich, Pat and team for the opportunity to continue to take our licensing efforts to new heights and support both our frontline and legacy songwriters.”

Stern arrived at Warner Chappell in 2019 as vice president of clearance and sync licensing. Prior to that, she ran her own clearance company, Micki Stern Music Services, for more than a decade. Over that time, Stern cleared tracks for more than 1,000 television episodes and 50 films, including Insecure, Pretty Little Liars, Vampire Diaries, This Is Us, 13 Reasons Why and more.

Previously, Stern held roles at Universal Music, Soundtrack Music Associates and PolyGram Music Publishing.