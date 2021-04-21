Warner Chappell Music signs deal with OneNote Records

Warner Chappell Music has announced details of a sub-publishing deal with Sri Lankan publisher and record label, OneNote Records.

Warner Chappell Music Malaysia will now oversee all publishing for OneNote Records’ roster of artists and songwriters.

This is the first time that a Sri Lankan music company has partnered with any division of Warner Music Group, where execs hope that the partnership will help Warner Chappell grow in the Asia-Pacific region and boost OneNote artists with its resource.

OneNote Records launched in 2017 as a division of Ceylon Records Music and specializes in blues, country, jazz, rock and film scores. It became fully independent in 2018 and counts major Sri Lankan songwriters, including Ravindu Panagoda, Suvindu Atapattu and Rashmidu Bandara.

Monica Lee, president, Warner Chappell Music Asia Pacific (above), said: “I’m delighted to be collaborating with OneNote Records and its incredible roster of artists and songwriters. We want to connect talent from Sri Lanka with writers and artists from across the region and around the world. This will be an exciting journey for everyone at Warner Chappell, and we can’t wait to get started.”

Suvindu Atapattu, CEO, OneNote Records, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Warner Chappell Music, the leading and internationally recognised global music publisher, which is home to so many brilliant songwriters. Offering our writers and producers a closer connection to the international market and major publishers, while leaving our mark worldwide, has been one of our goals from the beginning. We look forward to working alongside with the whole WCM Malaysia team to help maximize this vision and bring it to life.”