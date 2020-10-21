Warner Chappell Music signs X Ambassadors

Warner Chappell Music has announced details of a new deal with Grammy-winning rock act X Ambassadors.

Sam Harris, Casey Harris are Adam Levin formed in Ithaca, New York in 2009 and boast co-writing credits including several tracks for Lizzo as well as their own hits, which include Renegades and Unsteady.

Renegades is the group’s biggest UK single, with 444,833 sales, according to the Official Charts Company.

Warner Chappell Music senior vice president, A&R, Rich Christina, said: “Many of us at Warner Chappell have known X Ambassadors for a while now, and we’re so proud of all their accomplishments. They’ve had massive hits as artists, songwriters, and producers, and have seen big wins in the sync world. With the Warner Chappell team behind them, I know they’re poised for many more years of success.”

They’re poised for many more years of success Rich Christina, Warner Chappell Music

X Ambassadors said: “Relationships are everything to us, and Warner Chappell is home to many familiar faces, from Rich and Carianne to Keith, Katy, and Ashley. They really understand our craft and what we’re looking to do as a band. The team has great connections, and we can’t wait to tap into their incredible network of top songwriters and artists from around the globe.”

X Ambassadors released debut albumVHS in 2015, with Orion following in 2019. This year, they released a new EP, Belong. Their past collaborations include Sucker For Pain (891,003 UK sales) alongside Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Imagine Dragons, Logic, and Ty Dolla $ign, which was written for the Suicide Squad OST. The group’s previous soundtrack work also includes HBO’s For The Throne, the soundtrack for the and closing series of Game of Thrones and 2019 film The Call Of The Wild.

The band are managed by This Fiction and are currently working on a new album. Their most recent single Zen came out in May, with proceeds donated to the Marsha P Johnson Institute, a non-profit that supports the Black transgender community.